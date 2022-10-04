Committee for Children launching 5th Annual Captain Compassion Campaign against bullying

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Developmental Psychologist and VP of Education, Research, and Impact of Committee for Children, Tia Kim, Ph.D., joined Inside South Florida to share more about the benefits of the Captain Compassion Comic.

There are preventative methods children can use to prevent the act of bullying.

“We know through research that when kids intervene when they're witnessing bullying or be a good upstander we can reduce bullying by more than 50%,” says Kim. “A good upstander is a child who can effectively recognize when bullying is happening, refuse it and report it to a trusted adult.”

The Committee for Children’s comic is an illustration to help kids overcoming bullying.

“In our Captain Compassion Comic, we hoped to really use a realistic story or scenario to depict when this might be going on and teach kids skills on how they can utilize their upstander power when they might be experiencing something like that,” says Kim.

For more information, visit CaptainCompassion.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Committee for Children.