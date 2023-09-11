Common fitness mistakes to avoid

SmashFit Founder, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share what you should know before beginning your workout journey.

“You don’t have to exercise to lose weight. You should because it's really good for you, but as long as you create a calorie deficit, working out just makes it go faster. You create a calorie deficit by pulling back on calories and not food,” says Frey. “You don't have to give up your favorite foods. It's about limits and not elimination, but sometimes it's better to stay away until you get your healthy eating momentum.”

