Community Care Plan: South Florida’s ‘Health Plan with a Heart’ Marks 25 Years of Service

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Community Care Plan. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Navigating health care can be overwhelming, especially for those newly responsible for managing their own coverage. That’s where Community Care Plan (CCP) comes in—a South Florida-based nonprofit health plan focused not only on medical care but on improving the overall well-being of the communities it serves.

Joining Inside South Florida, Jessica Lerner, President and CEO of Community Care Plan, broke down what makes CCP different from other providers and why they’ve earned the nickname “the health plan with a heart.”

“We’ve been serving the South Florida community for 25 years,” Lerner said. “We’re owned by the two largest safety net hospital systems in Broward County: Memorial Healthcare System and Broward Health. There’s no other health plan quite like ours.”

As a community-driven provider, CCP offers far more than traditional medical coverage. In addition to primary care access and preventive health reminders, the plan includes a range of wraparound services like financial planning coaching, GED support, tutoring, and the Before, Baby & Beyond program for new and expecting mothers.

In a region like South Florida, where water safety is crucial, CCP also offers swim lessons for young children—a vital step in reducing the risk of accidental drownings.

“We’re focused on making sure the families we serve are healthy. Not just medically, but also socially and economically,” Lerner explained.

While CCP began as a local plan serving Broward County, its reach has expanded significantly. Today, it serves members across nearly half the state, from Orlando to Sarasota to the Florida Keys.

