Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Compete in real-time with mobile gaming on Skillz

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 11:23:03-04

Worldwide the mobile game sector is bigger than movies, music, and books combined with 2.6 billion globally. Joining us now is the female gamer who’s leveled the playing field as a four-time Big-Buck Hunter in the world’s favorite hunting game, Sara Erlandson, and the developer of the legendary arcade game, George Petro.

Early on in gaming, you had to leave your home to play. Now we have at-home consoles and even better, mobile gaming you can bring with you anywhere. This advance in tech has created a whole new generation of gamers. For those of you who love to compete, the platform Skillz brings a whole new aspect to mobile gaming.

Sara says Skillz has kept her playing Big Buck Hunter wherever she goes. She'll be attending the world championship, but for the first time, there will be a competitive mobile game going on for a chance at a $5,000 grand prize.

If you want to participate you can head to games.skillz.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors