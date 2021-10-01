Compete in real-time with mobile gaming on Skillz

Worldwide the mobile game sector is bigger than movies, music, and books combined with 2.6 billion globally. Joining us now is the female gamer who’s leveled the playing field as a four-time Big-Buck Hunter in the world’s favorite hunting game, Sara Erlandson, and the developer of the legendary arcade game, George Petro.

Early on in gaming, you had to leave your home to play. Now we have at-home consoles and even better, mobile gaming you can bring with you anywhere. This advance in tech has created a whole new generation of gamers. For those of you who love to compete, the platform Skillz brings a whole new aspect to mobile gaming.

Sara says Skillz has kept her playing Big Buck Hunter wherever she goes. She'll be attending the world championship, but for the first time, there will be a competitive mobile game going on for a chance at a $5,000 grand prize.

If you want to participate you can head to games.skillz.com