Complete your holiday shopping with small businesses

Posted at 9:25 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 09:25:58-05

A new survey from Intuit QuickBooks suggests nine out of ten shoppers will support small businesses this holiday shopping season. Joining us today is the founder of Viva Fashion and Lifestyle Expert Carmen Ordonez, and she’s teaming up with QuickBooks to share the new QuickBooks commerce small business shopping report on consumer shopping trends.

Over 90% of consumers believe it's more important than ever to support small businesses. It's also easier than ever for those business owners to expand their reach and have a more successful season than ever before thanks to online sales and social media advertising.

QuickBooks has curated a small business guide for shoppers to find unique gifts for everyone on your list. Through the guide shoppers can help support small businesses across the country without setting foot in their physical store. For more information, you can head to quickbook.com/holiday!

