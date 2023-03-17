Concussions: An invisible injury

Abbott’s Diagnostics Medical Director, Dr. Beth McQuiston, and NATA’s President, Kathy Dieringer, joined Inside South Florida to share the effects of having a concussion.

“Concussions can happen to everyday people anywhere at any time. It happens when there's a bump, blow or jolt to the head that causes disruption in your brain function,” says McQuiston. “People may not be aware that they suffered a brain injury. You should get assessed by a healthcare provider,” says Dieringer.

For more information, visit ConcussionAwarenessNow.org

