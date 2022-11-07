Connect with new customers within the Metaverse

Businesses competing in a virtual world has become a customary method of reaching their customers. Eyetencity’s CEO, Andreas Becker, joined Inside South Florida to share how virtual solutions can help businesses build their brands in the Metaverse.

“The Metaverse is something we created to help local retailers,” says Becker. “It's a photorealistic 3D world that is as close to realistic as possible.”

The Metaverse is a platform designed to unite businesses and customers in a digital market.

“We help retailers and local businesses build stores in the Metaverse. We create a completely new shopping experience for end customers,” says Becker. “We also invented an instant matchmaking system. Whether it’s a brand, designer, retailer or influencer, all participants in the Metaverse get connected instantly if they want.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by IBH MEDIA.