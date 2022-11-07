Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Connect with new customers within the Metaverse

Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 14:29:28-05

Businesses competing in a virtual world has become a customary method of reaching their customers. Eyetencity’s CEO, Andreas Becker, joined Inside South Florida to share how virtual solutions can help businesses build their brands in the Metaverse.

“The Metaverse is something we created to help local retailers,” says Becker. “It's a photorealistic 3D world that is as close to realistic as possible.”

The Metaverse is a platform designed to unite businesses and customers in a digital market.

“We help retailers and local businesses build stores in the Metaverse. We create a completely new shopping experience for end customers,” says Becker. “We also invented an instant matchmaking system. Whether it’s a brand, designer, retailer or influencer, all participants in the Metaverse get connected instantly if they want.”

For more information, visit Eyetencity.info

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by IBH MEDIA.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors