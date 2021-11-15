Consider spending Thanksgiving in Plymouth

Plymouth has been considered "America's Hometown," and storyteller and deputy director of the Plimoth Patuxent Museums, Richard Pickering, is sharing some behind the scenes of the nation’s most beloved annual feast.

Most American History textbooks start with Plymouth, and there is so much history there to enjoy. It's also the home of Thanksgiving, which over 97% of Americans celebrate, making it the most celebrated holiday in the nation. This year more than ever, Thanksgiving is extremely important for families to spend time together.

On the first Thanksgiving, fragile communities came together to help each other survive and continue on. After facing the pandemic, many families are coming together for the first big holiday for the first time in a long time. Although current meals are much different than what was at the first feast, the basics, family and friends, have been at every table since then.

You can travel and spend a Thanksgiving in its birthplace by visiting seeplymouth.com

