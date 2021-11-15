Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Consider spending Thanksgiving in Plymouth

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 15:08:14-05

Plymouth has been considered "America's Hometown," and storyteller and deputy director of the Plimoth Patuxent Museums, Richard Pickering, is sharing some behind the scenes of the nation’s most beloved annual feast.

Most American History textbooks start with Plymouth, and there is so much history there to enjoy. It's also the home of Thanksgiving, which over 97% of Americans celebrate, making it the most celebrated holiday in the nation. This year more than ever, Thanksgiving is extremely important for families to spend time together.

On the first Thanksgiving, fragile communities came together to help each other survive and continue on. After facing the pandemic, many families are coming together for the first big holiday for the first time in a long time. Although current meals are much different than what was at the first feast, the basics, family and friends, have been at every table since then.

You can travel and spend a Thanksgiving in its birthplace by visiting seeplymouth.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors