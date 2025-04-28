Continuing a Legacy: Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Blazes Her Own Trail

Inside South Florida recently sat down with Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, a modern-day heiress to the iconic Vanderbilt family legacy, to talk about her unique journey, from music to fashion, and how she is carving her own path while honoring the women who came before her.

While the Vanderbilt name is often associated with shipping and railroad empires, Consuelo made it clear that it’s the women of her family who inspire her most. “You have women like Gertrude Vanderbilt who started the Whitney Museum, and my great-great-aunt who was a leader in the suffragette movement,” she shared. “I don’t feel these women have been celebrated enough.”

Costin’s own path diverged from the traditional family industries. Pursuing her passion for music, she signed with Sanctuary Records—founded by Iron Maiden’s publishing group—and built a successful career. Now, she's expanding her entrepreneurial spirit into fashion, launching a new line of Italian-made clutches in collaboration with designer Ximena Kavalekas.

“You just want something that's light, that the architecture is cool, stylish, and unique, and it's something great,” Costin said, emphasizing the craftsmanship and practicality behind the collection.

Her creations can be found onSohoMuse.com and via XimenaKavalekas.com. Fans can also follow Consuelo’s journey on Instagram at @consuelo_vanderbilt_costin.