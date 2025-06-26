Cool Down and Spruce Up: Summer Must-Haves for Inside and Out

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Be The Best Home. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the summer heat rises, staying cool and keeping your home and outdoor spaces fresh is a top priority. Lifestyle experts Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery joined Inside South Florida with a handful of standout products guaranteed to level up your chill factor, whether you're lounging inside or entertaining outdoors.

DREO Fans

DREO fans have held the title of Amazon’s #1 best-seller for three years running and it’s easy to see why. The DREO Turbo Poly Fan is packed with smart features including 3D automatic oscillation with a 120° range, allowing for both vertical and horizontal airflow that reaches up to 90 feet. Despite its power, it runs whisper-quiet and even features customizable ambient lighting with over 1,500 color options. If sleek design is more your style, the DREO Tower Fan delivers powerful brushless motor technology and ultra-quiet performance. Priced at just $100, it’s a smart buy for efficient, stylish cooling. Also in the lineup is the DREO Portable AC Unit, featuring five patented cooling and noise-canceling technologies. All three can be found at DREO.com or on Amazon.

GE Cync Smart Café Lights

Take the party outside with GE's Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Café Lights. These vibrant, easy-to-install lights come with millions of color options and adjustable white tones, perfect for any mood or event. With app control, users can change colors, sync to music, and even use voice commands via Alexa. They’re available in 24- and 48-foot lengths at Walmart.

Spectracide Trap and Foaming Spray

No summer is complete without some uninvited guests like wasps, hornets, and yellow jackets. Spectracide's Wasp and Hornet Trap is sugar-based and designed to lure in and eliminate pests before nests are built. For those who prefer a fast fix, Spectracide’s Foaming Wasp and Hornet Killer shoots up to 20 feet, killing on contact with no staining or residue. Peace of mind has never been so simple or sting-free.

30 Seconds Foam Cannon Kit

Make outdoor cleaning a breeze with the 30 Seconds Outdoor Foam Cannon Kit. Perfect for decks, driveways, furniture, and more, this high-powered cleaner attaches to any pressure washer. It features ultra-thick foam that clings to surfaces and lifts dirt without scrubbing. The bleach-free soap is safe, effective, and available separately for refills. Find available on Amazon.