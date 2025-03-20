Cool Down with Celsius Mocktails at the Miami Open!

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Miami Open is in full swing (pun intended!), and what better way to stay refreshed and energized while watching the matches than with a cool, flavorful mocktail? Entertaining expert Paul Zahn joined Inside South Florida to share two mocktail recipes created with Celsius drinks—the Playa Point and the Sunrise Serve—both packed with vibrant flavors and a boost of energy to keep you going all tournament long.

Celsius is featuring its fan-favorite Sparkling Orange flavor alongside the brand-new Sparkling Playa Vibe flavor—a Pina Colada-inspired blend of sweet pineapple, cherry, and velvety coconut in one refreshing sip.

Here’s how you can recreate the official Miami Open mocktails at home:

Playa Point (A tropical spin on the classic Piña Colada)



½ can of Celsius Sparkling Playa Vibe

2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz coconut water

Top with fresh pineapple and cherry

Sunrise Serve (A citrusy twist on a traditional sunrise drink)



½ can of Celsius Sparkling Orange

A splash of orange juice

A touch of grenadine

If you’re headed to the Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Open, make sure to stop by the Celsius Lounge. It’s the perfect place to cool down, enjoy an energizing mocktail, and cheer on your favorite tennis players. Plus, Celsius is bringing some extra Miami flair with the Celsius Fit Check camera, capturing the hottest tennis-core fashion looks at the tournament.

Celsius isn’t just about great taste—it’s made with healthier ingredients like ginger, guarana, green tea, and seven essential vitamins. It contains:



No sugar

No aspartame

No high fructose corn syrup

No artificial colors or flavors

Gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO

Whether you're watching from the stands or playing a few sets yourself, Celsius has you covered. To learn more, visitCelsius.com or follow @CelsiusOfficial on Instagram.