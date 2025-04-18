Cooper’s Hawk Celebrates 20 Years with Blind Wine Tastings, Big Prizes, and a Toast to South Florida

Cooper’s Hawk is raising a glass to two decades of award-winning wine and culinary experiences with an exciting new celebration sweeping through its South Florida locations. To mark its 20th anniversary, the beloved restaurant and winery is offering wine lovers a chance to test their taste buds through a limited-time blind wine tasting experience.

Available to both Wine Club members and non-members, the experience includes eight one-ounce pours for just $12—but there’s a twist: four of the pours are served blind, challenging guests to identify them based on aroma, taste, and intuition. Each tasting sheet comes with a QR code that reveals whether or not you guessed correctly, adding a fun and competitive edge to the experience.

“This is a fun, gamified, and competitive spin-off to our traditional tastings that we're offering on a regular basis,” said Melissa Smith, Assistant General Manager from Cooper’s Hawk Palm Beach Gardens. “This is a nice twist to not only incentivize Wine Club members to try something different, but also non-members can come and participate if they've never had our wine before.”

Speaking of big, Cooper’s Hawk is offering up some seriously tempting prizes. Participants are entered into a raffle to win one of several grand rewards, including:



A Cooper’s Hawk Anniversary Cruise Package for two (including a drink package)

Free Cooper’s Hawk dinners for a year

An all-inclusive trip for four, planned by Cooper’s Hawk, covering travel, accommodations, and more

And yes, all the wines featured—even the mystery ones—are signature Cooper’s Hawk selections. “For those people who have not tried our wine, you're still going to get similar notes to other wines that are offered outside of Cooper's Hawk,” Melissa added.

For those looking to celebrate, South Florida locations include Coconut Creek, Dania, Doral, Pembroke Pines, and Palm Beach Gardens, among others.

To learn more and reserve your tasting, visitchwinery.com. Whether you're a seasoned Wine Club regular or a curious first-timer, there’s no better time to sip, swirl, and celebrate 20 years of Cooper’s Hawk.