Coping with anxiety after a disaster

In the wake of what happened in Surfside many of us have been filled with anxiety and grief. As we face this tragedy, our hearts and minds may feel overwhelmed, sorrowful, lost, and also, anger. Today we chose to dedicate our #MindfulMoment to offer some soothing care to your troubled heart with mindfulness coach, Suzanne Jewell.

Learning to actually feel your feelings and work through them is the most important step, she says. Finding ways to ground ourselves and express our feelings will make sure you can cope at that moment, rather than finding them manifesting themselves in negative ways later on.

Asking people how they're genuinely feeling and listening is the best thing you can do to help others, says Jewell. By asking, you're giving the other person a safe space to heal and speak about their situation.

"One of the most important things I would invite us to do is literally take a tender time to pause," she says.

Find a comfy seat, close your eyes, and notice how you're sitting. If you're hunched over, try to open up your shoulders and ask yourself what the strongest sensation you're feeling in your heart is. Take this time to figure out what you need to do to help yourself best.

As always, taking a nice deep breath and exhaling strongly can bring you a tiny pocket of peace. If it works, do it a few times and give yourself the calm that you deserve.

"This life does include pain and pleasure, and joy and difficulty, and when we have the courage to open our hearts and be present to all of it, you'd be surprised," she says. "While our hearts break, they also heal and grow bigger."