Coping with anxiety caused by the pandemic

With the recent surge in COVID cases, many are experiencing anxiety. Especially in South Florida where many of us thought we were turning the corner, we now find ourselves in a familiar and scary place. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor George Mavrookas, CEO of Agape Treatment Center, spoke about how to find calm in this uneasy time.

Some people may just feel off, but can't pinpoint that the feeling is anxiety. These feelings are perfectly normal, and being able to navigate those feelings can help lessen the stress. If you have children it's important to talk to them as well so they don't experience the same issues.