Coping with menopause

Over one million women will begin menopause every year in the US, so why is this topic so taboo? Jill Angelo, Co-Founder and CEO of Gennev, a telemedicine menopause clinic, says the easiest thing to do to ease the stigma is to talk about it.

Gennev recently surveyed over 100,000 women about what they've been experiencing during the pandemic. 70% of women said they put off preventive care due, and 49% said they're turning to telehealth as a way to connect with their care providers.

Using the digital platform on their website, you can get educated about menopause. You can also book an appointment for a telehealth appointment with a specialist from anywhere in the country. These doctors can diagnose where you're at in the menopause journey and also provide treatment. The website also provides a place to buy vitamins and supplements to help you along your journey.

"Menopause sets us up for the second half of life, and who's to say the second half isn't going to be better than the first," she says. "There's a lot we have to look forward to."