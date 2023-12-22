Coquito Season is Here with Candela Mamajuana Rum

Candela Mamajuana Rum's Director of Digital Marketing, Andreanna Hardy, joined Inside South Florida to discuss Latin America's favorite holiday drink—Coquito. Crafted with authenticity, Candela Mamajuana rum is 100% Dominican-made, featuring robust flavors and a legendary elixir. The premium rum is blended with natural spices and fresh-pressed sugar cane, all sourced on the island to ensure freshness and support local Dominican communities.

"We take great pride in the sustainability of our rum," says Hardy. "It includes all-natural ingredients that are locally sourced from the island. And within the distilling process too, we use solar energy, reused and recycled rainwater. We actually even repurpose the casks that give Candela that really smooth finish as well. So, through and through, everything is locally sourced, it's authentic, and it's very sustainable."

For more information, visit DrinkCandela.com