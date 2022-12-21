Coral Gables Staple John Martin's is back and better than ever

Not even the Coronavirus could keep these doors closed. Inside South Florida correspondent Miriam Tapia went to South Florida-favorite John Martin’s to check out the revamped reopening of the Irish pub.

“It was a community staple,” says John Martin’s co-owner, Emi Guerra. “Our goal was to not only bring it back but build it back in a way that it could last another 30 years. For us, it was something that we felt needed to happen not only for the community but it was a proper piece of Coral Gables history that we should try to maintain.”

John Martin’s got more than just some sprucing up. The remodeled restaurant preserves its original charm while drawing inspiration from modern design.

“We discovered that we wanted to liven up the place,“ says Guerra. “Irish bars today that is being built over in Ireland are allowing more light within. We added a massive skylight. As far as the old, we kept some of the wrought iron decor elements. We even repurposed one of the entrance elements and put it into the back bar.”

Menu options also received an update while keeping the pub favorites.

“We wanted to keep things traditional but also add more Miami twist to it,” says Guerra. “There are Irish fan favorites, but there are also some club-pubs classics that you would find in pubs all over town. Our goal was to be accessible, yet elevated.”

With its doors reopened, John Marin’s aims to be the place where everyone knows your name.

“The goal is sort of to be the cheers of Coral Gables,” says Guerra. “Having

that feeling where you feel at home, feel welcome, and get good service at a decent price. That’s the goal.”

John Martin’s is located at 253 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. For more info, visit JohnMartinsMiami.com