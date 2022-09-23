Cosmopolitan launching new concierge booking service for travelers

Cosmopolitan, the world’s largest young women’s media brand, has launched CosmoTrips, Editor-In-Chief of Cosmopolitan, Jessica Giles, joined Inside South Florida to share travel trends and the concept behind CosmoTrips.

“We're seeing Millennials and Gen-Z leading the post-COVID travel comeback,” says Giles“They're also a very money conscious group, and they want to make sure that they're spending their money on great things, including experiences and adventures with their friends. That's why we've launched CosmoTrips.”

Making travel plans can be exciting but also taxing. Cosmopolitan has created a concierge booking service for vacationers.

“CosmoTrips is a travel booking service. We plan your whole trip for you, based on our standards, to the tee,” says Giles. “Anyone who has planned a trip recently knows that it takes so much time and effort to do all of the research. We're doing all of the legwork for you, which is really exciting.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Cosmopolitan.