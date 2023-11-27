Cotton Inc Survey Finds Clothing at the Top of Holiday Shopping Lists

Cotton Incorporated Manager of Market Insights, Katherine Bruce, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the findings behind the Cotton Lifestyle Monitor survey which revealed that consumers have a preference for natural fibers such as cotton and wool when it comes to gift buying. Additionally, the survey found that many consumers are planning to do their holiday shopping in-person this season.

“Clothes are at the top of consumers gift wish lists and what they plan to give followed by gift cards and electronics,” says Bruce. “And when it comes to clothes, you know, with such a tough couple of years, they say wearing comfortable clothes helps people feel better, and with that they look to cotton. So, 61% of consumers want to buy cotton clothing for their loved ones because they're comfortable, durable, they feel good, and those are values they want to give to their loved ones.”

For more information, visit CottonInc.com

