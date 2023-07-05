Watch Now
Courtney Rada shares her recipe for an unforgettable BBQ

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 18:30:37-04

Courtney Rada, the Carnivorous Host and Food Network's ultimate summer cookoff Judge spills her top grilling secrets to heat up your holiday barbecue.

“Super-secret, hear me out, peanuts and peanut butter,” says Rada. “It is the perfect ingredient to take your side dishes up a notch like we did here with this Asian peanut slaw or for the grill you can try a grilled peanut butter burger. You just slather that peanut butter right on top of the patty when it comes off the grill, add some lettuce, some bacon some fresh jalapenos.”

