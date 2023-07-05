Courtney Rada shares her recipe for an unforgettable BBQ

Courtney Rada, the Carnivorous Host and Food Network's ultimate summer cookoff Judge spills her top grilling secrets to heat up your holiday barbecue.

“Super-secret, hear me out, peanuts and peanut butter,” says Rada. “It is the perfect ingredient to take your side dishes up a notch like we did here with this Asian peanut slaw or for the grill you can try a grilled peanut butter burger. You just slather that peanut butter right on top of the patty when it comes off the grill, add some lettuce, some bacon some fresh jalapenos.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Southern Peanut Growers, Stella Rosa, and Sprouts Farmers Market.