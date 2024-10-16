Coyo Taco Goes Pink This October with Special Menu Items Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness

This October, Coyo Taco is offering a special pink-themed menu to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Featuring pink tacos, pink spiked lemonade, the Rosy Cheeks cocktail, and Taco Rosada, these colorful items add a nutritious twist with tortillas made from beet juice. The best part? A portion of the proceeds goes to the Susan G. Komen Foundation as part of the “Florida Goes Pink” initiative.

Danielle Crouch from the Susan G. Komen Foundation highlighted that the initiative encourages local businesses to create unique fundraisers, like Coyo Taco’s pink menu, to support breast cancer awareness and research. In addition, South Florida will host its annual More Than Pink Walk on October 19, providing further opportunities for the community to participate in the fight against breast cancer.

Chef Scott Lindquist of Coyo Taco shared his personal connection to the cause, noting that both his aunt and a close friend are breast cancer survivors. For Lindquist, the pink menu is about supporting a foundation that strives to increase survival rates and find a cure for breast cancer.

To support the cause, visit Coyo Taco locations or learn more about breast cancer awareness efforts in Florida at komen.org/florida. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy delicious food while contributing to a meaningful cause this October. For more information on the restaurant, visit coyo-taco.com.