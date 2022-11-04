Cracker Barrel’s Heat and Serve Meals saving you time this holiday

Preparing a holiday meal for family and friends can feel overwhelming. Award-winning Chef, TV Host & Author, Chef Bren Herrera, joined Inside South Florida to share how Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has created the perfect meal solution for you this holiday season.

“My friends at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store have done all the work for you and me by creating amazing Heat and Serve Meal Feast and Family Dinner options,” says Herrera. “The options offer amazing oven roasted turkey breasts and all the fixing. What they're doing is just making it easy for you.”

The retailer is also a one-stop shop for your shopping and décor essentials for this festive time of year.

“Cracker Barrel is a really great answer to all of your problems this holiday season. They're just making it really convenient for you,” says Herrera. “You can go into the store to shop for the perfect hostess gifts or stocking stuffers for the little ones in your family or best friend.”

For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.