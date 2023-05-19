Crafting a crowd-pleasing wedding cocktail menu

Theo Rutherford, Sommelier and Educator, joined Inside South Florida to share some tips for curating an unforgettable cocktail experience for wedding guests.

“A great way to impress guests is a bubbly tower,” says Rutherford. “You can imagine people walking to the reception hall and the first thing they see is somebody pouring a bottle of Josh Rose Prosecco into these coops, the blind flowing down, the bubbles there, the people will know that the party is getting started off in the right way and they have a great glass of wine to do it with it.”

To impress guests with a curated wine list, Rutherford says Cave De Lugny and Clos De Los Siete are great choices.

“The first is going to be Cave De Lugny, which is unoaked Chardonnay from Burgundy,” says Rutherford. “For something that's a little bit heavier, you have something like Clos de los Siete, which is a Malbec base blend from Argentina.”

If you are interested in personalizing your cocktails, it’s all in the details.

“For a Margarita, Cantera Negra is that good tequila. You make that Margarita different put something on the rim like Tajin to add some spice or some zest,” says Rutherford. “For your old-fashioned cocktails use Redemption Rye, which is going to be big and bold and spicy. Then you add something like peach bitters and other fruit bitters that add some levity to it.”

To reenergize your party guests, a good espresso will do the trick.

“Cantera Negra Cafe is a 100% Agave-based spirit that's been steeped with Mexican espresso beans,” says Rutherford. “It has lovely bright espresso flavors. You may mix that with some fresh coffee or some fresh espresso bringing the caffeine to the party and keeping the party going all night.”

For more info and recipes, visit DeutschFamily.com

