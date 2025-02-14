Crafting Valentine’s Day Magic with KryBaby Creative on Inside South Florida

This Valentine’s season, Inside South Florida welcomed back Kaylin Cantor, the creative mind behind KryBaby Creative, to share an easy and heartfelt craft: crocheted heart decorations perfect for gifting or adding a personal touch to celebrations.

Cantor demonstrated how to create the delicate hearts step by step. Starting with a magic loop, she guided viewers through chaining stitches and using a double crochet technique to form the shape.

"Everything goes in threes," Cantor explained, highlighting how the repetition of three double crochets brings the heart to life.

As co-hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia worked to keep up, Cantor shared how finishing the piece with a magic ring pull-through gives the heart its final shape.

Between stitches, the trio reflected on their favorite aspects of the season.

"I love Valentine’s because pink is everywhere," Dobbs shared, while Cantor, dressed in black, admitted, "I hate Valentine’s, but I love Galentine’s because I get to spend time with my friends."

Dobbs added, "For me, it’s about loving everyone, whether it's romantic or not."

For more creative inspiration or to connect with Kaylin Cantor, visit @iamkrybaby and @kaylincantor on Instagram.