Crafty Lumberjacks Share Creative Halloween Costume and Décor Ideas Using Cricut Joy Extra

Dennis Setteducati and Andrew Boza, also known as the Crafty Lumberjacks, stopped by Inside South Florida to share their favorite Halloween tips and ideas for making this spooky season extra special. Using the Cricut Joy Extra, a smart cutting machine that works with over 50 different materials, they demonstrated how easy it is to add personal touches to costumes and home décor.

For costumes, they recommend taking simple items, like an orange sweatshirt, and using the Cricut to cut out fun details like a jack-o'-lantern face. Whether you buy a costume or create one from scratch, they emphasize the importance of adding small details to make your outfit stand out from the crowd.

For unforgettable Halloween décor, they suggest transforming everyday household items. By adding vinyl designs to things like candles or repurposing containers (like a pretzel jar turned glowing jack-o'-lantern), you can easily create a haunted home vibe.

Their DIY tip? Focus on the process, not just the end result. Crafting with friends or family is a great way to create memories while making something you can feel proud of.

For more information on their Halloween tips, visit craftylumberjacks.com or head to cricut.com to explore the Cricut Joy Extra and crafting materials.