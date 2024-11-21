Create a Purr-fect Holiday with Fancy Feast’s Cat-Friendly Holiday Tree

Pet behavior expert Dr. Annie Valuska joined Inside South Florida to share tips on keeping your feline friends happy and safe during the holiday season, including the exciting introduction of a cat-friendly holiday tree.

Fancy Feast has crafted the ultimate Feast of a Tree—a holiday tree designed with cats in mind. This one-of-a-kind creation features:



Scratching Posts

Cat Toys

Climbing and Perching Areas

“It’s made with cat safety and enjoyment in mind,” Dr. Valuska explained. This tree offers a fantastic alternative to your regular holiday tree, helping keep cats away from potentially hazardous decorations like tinsel and candles. Cat lovers can enter to win one of these handcrafted trees by visitingfeastivities.com through December 3.

The holidays can be stressful for cats due to changes in their environment, the addition of decorations, and new house guests. Keeping cats mentally and physically stimulated is essential to strengthen your bond and reduce the likelihood of mischief. Dr. Valuska recommends:



Scheduling Play Sessions: Use a variety of safe toys and interactive activities.

Use a variety of safe toys and interactive activities. Keeping Toys Nearby: Redirect cats from decorations or other temptations with engaging toys.

“It’s about creating positive interactions… and making them feel included in the festivities,” she added.

Including your cat in holiday traditions can create a sense of comfort and routine. Dr. Valuska suggested:



Serving a special holiday meal using Fancy Feast foods or treats.

Introducing a daily holiday routine, such as giving a new toy at the same time each day.

Incorporating Fancy Feast's annual holiday ornaments into your decor.

This year’s Fancy Feast ornament is a music box featuring the iconic white Fancy Feast cat. Proceeds from ornament sales benefit the Purple Leash Project, which supports pet-friendly domestic violence shelters.

To learn about Fancy Feast’s holiday celebration and enter to win the Feast of a Tree, visitfeastivities.com.