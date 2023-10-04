Watch Now
Create Your Retirement Plan with These Helpful Tips

Posted at 6:05 PM, Oct 04, 2023
Appreciation Financial CEO, Terry Kennedy, joined Inside South Florida to share his insight on the importance of setting yourself up with a retirement plan now, and tips on how to invest for the future.

Learning what time and interest to do together, that's called the compounding. It's actually the eighth wonder of the world,” says Kennedy. “Right? Einstein said that compounding interest was the eighth wonder of the world. And the reason is, is that you can figure out if I take X amount of time, X amount of interest, I can figure out how long it takes to double my money. It's in your best interest to start there.”

For more information, visit AppreciationFinancial.com.

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

