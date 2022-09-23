Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Creating a nighttime routine can help you prioritize self-care

Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 14:50:22-04

When balancing work and family, self-care can fall to the bottom of your list of priorities. Dancer, Model, and Entrepreneur, Quori-Tyler Bullock, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you prioritize yourself.

“As someone with a very busy schedule, I know how difficult it can be to squeeze in moments of self-care. I've really learned the value of having an efficient and relaxing nighttime routine,” Bullock. “Skincare is so important before bed because that's when the products are working double duty. Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer helps to activate my skin’s night mode. I wake up with smoother and brighter skin in the morning.”

Carving out a time to rest and relax can help you create better balance.

“It's nice to get your mind into that night mode. My first tip is to get cozy. I like to use a fuzzy robe and fuzzy slippers. These fuzzy staples send a signal to your brain that it's time to relax,” Bullock. “Another tip that I have is to set a calm ambiance. I love a diffuser. Different essential oils help to promote sleep and relaxation.”

For more information, visit Olay.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Olay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors