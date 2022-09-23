Creating a nighttime routine can help you prioritize self-care

When balancing work and family, self-care can fall to the bottom of your list of priorities. Dancer, Model, and Entrepreneur, Quori-Tyler Bullock, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you prioritize yourself.

“As someone with a very busy schedule, I know how difficult it can be to squeeze in moments of self-care. I've really learned the value of having an efficient and relaxing nighttime routine,” Bullock. “Skincare is so important before bed because that's when the products are working double duty. Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer helps to activate my skin’s night mode. I wake up with smoother and brighter skin in the morning.”

Carving out a time to rest and relax can help you create better balance.

“It's nice to get your mind into that night mode. My first tip is to get cozy. I like to use a fuzzy robe and fuzzy slippers. These fuzzy staples send a signal to your brain that it's time to relax,” Bullock. “Another tip that I have is to set a calm ambiance. I love a diffuser. Different essential oils help to promote sleep and relaxation.”

For more information, visit Olay.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Olay.