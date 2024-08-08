Creating Healthy Snack Boards with the Concerned Cook on Inside South Florida

Aymara Lucero, the Concerned Cook, joined Inside South Florida to share her expertise on creating a healthy snack board, perfect for after-school snacks or quick, nutritious meals. Lucero demonstrated how to assemble a visually appealing and protein-packed snack board that’s both delicious and easy to prepare.

“Think of it like a charcuterie board, but without the meat and cheese,” Lucero explained. “We’re focusing on high-protein snacks and vegetables that are perfect for after school or when you don’t feel like cooking.”

Lucero’s snack board included a variety of fresh vegetables, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots, alongside high-protein options like tuna salad, hummus, and nuts. She also added seed crackers as a healthy alternative to chips.

"Instead of having chips or crackers, these are great alternatives because they’re super nutritious and will keep them full after school," Lucero said. "Plus, it’s perfect for if you want to get together with friends but want to have a snack on the healthier side."

Lucero demonstrated how to arrange the dips as the focal points of the board, then fill in the space around them with the vegetables and crackers.

For presentation, Lucero likes to put the dips in the center and then arrange the vegetables around them. The finished product was a vibrant, colorful snack board featuring an array of fresh vegetables and protein-packed dips, ready to be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

For more tips and recipes from Aymara Lucero, follow her on Instagram at @concernedcook.