Creating Memories and Stress-Free Travel with DIY Expert Tykesha

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cricut Joy Xtra. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Americans gear up for a summer of travel, Inside South Florida welcomed DIY travel expert Tykesha, who shares valuable tips on creating lasting memories and involving the family in travel preparations. With an estimated $424 billion to be spent on travel this year alone, Tykesha emphasizes the importance of cutting costs and maximizing the fun by involving the family early in the planning process.

Tykesha believes that the key to memorable and efficient travel lies in early family involvement. "We create great memories by making customized travel gear for each of our trips, usually destination-themed, using my Cricut Joy Extra," she says. This approach not only personalizes the travel experience but also ensures everyone is excited and prepared for the journey.

Tykesha shares several practical travel hacks designed to save space, stay organized, and start the vacation stress-free:



Roll, Don’t Fold: Rolling clothes instead of folding saves space in the suitcase. Packing cubes further compress the clothes, providing more room for other essentials.

Rolling clothes instead of folding saves space in the suitcase. Packing cubes further compress the clothes, providing more room for other essentials. Organized Packing: Each family member has personalized packing cubes with their names on them. This system helps children easily find their items, reducing time spent searching and minimizing bickering.

Each family member has personalized packing cubes with their names on them. This system helps children easily find their items, reducing time spent searching and minimizing bickering. Bright Luggage Tags: Using bright-colored luggage tags makes it easier to spot bags at the carousel. Tykesha recommends creating custom tags with the Cricut Joy Extra, adding names and contact information for quick identification. This ensures a swift exit from the airport, allowing the vacation to start as soon as possible.

Tykesha highlights the versatility of the Cricut Joy Extra, a tool that cuts up to 50 materials, including vinyl. This makes it ideal for creating custom travel tags and other travel gear, enhancing the travel experience with personalized and practical items.

For those interested in Tykesha’s creative travel tips and DIY projects, more information and inspiration can be found at cricut.com.