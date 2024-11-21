Creative and Healthy Holiday Gifting with Meaghan Murphy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Funko Pop!, Crayola, Hiya, and StreamSafely. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy joined Inside South Florida to share her top picks for this holiday season, blending creativity, fun, and wellness for everyone on your list.

Pop Yourself with Funko PopsThese pop culture collectibles allow you to design a personalized figurine of yourself or a loved one. With millions of customization options, you can select hair, outfits, and accessories. Order by December 13 for holiday delivery at Funko.com.

Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light BrushKeep the creativity flowing without the mess. The brush reveals colors only on the special Color Wonder paper, making it a perfect activity for kids during the holiday break. Find more options at Crayola.com.

Hiya Kids Vitamins: These pediatrician-approved vitamins are free from gummy additives, sugar, and artificial colors, offering 15 essential nutrients. The festive limited-edition Barbie and Hot Wheels packaging includes fun stickers to keep kids engaged. Shop at Hiyahealth.com.

StreamSafely.comProtect your family from pirated content and digital risks. The platform offers parental control tips and recommendations for 25 classic holiday movies, perfect for family viewing. For more information, visit StreamSafely.com.

Low-Sugar MocktailsMeaghan recommends fun mocktails made with pomegranate juice to keep your gatherings festive and healthy.

From unique gifts to safe streaming tips, Meaghan Murphy has you covered for a memorable and stress-free holiday season.