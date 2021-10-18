Creditor horror stories with Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group

It’s spooky season and Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn, of Van Horn Law Group, is here to share a few horror stories about creditors.

Imagine finally getting a job and getting back on your feet just to have it taken away. That's what happened to one of Chad's clients. This man was homeless and finally had enough saved up to get an apartment and went to deposit it into a bank account. As soon as he deposited the money, creditors took it out. Luckily with Chad's help, the money was able to get released and the client was able to get the apartment. However, oftentimes this vicious cycle continues and prevents the person from being able to save anything.

Although horror stories like this exist, there are ways to protect yourself from severe situations like this. Taking care of judgments as soon as you become aware of them is the best way to be proactive. You can get a free consultation in-person or online at https://www.vanhornlawgroup.com/ to make sure you don't get a creepy creditor story of your own.

