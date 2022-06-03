Crystal Lewis gives details on her new album, “Together We Can”

Watch
Three-time Grammy Nominee, Crystal Lewis, has been working hard on her latest album, “Together We Can” and she joined Inside South Florida to share what we can expect.

“I'm so excited about it. I just received an email this morning with seven of the 10 songs mastered. It's weird, having done this for so long, it still makes me go goosebumpy and weepy,” says Lewis. “It's so exciting and this record, it's very different from anything else I've done.”

Lewis also discussed what her transition to jazz music was like.

“It's been very uphill. It was accompanied in conjunction with a divorce that happened for me,” says Lewis. “It was like I was divorcing two things like I was leaving a marriage, but I was also leaving this familiar path that I had been traveling.”

