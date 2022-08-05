Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar transports guests to Cuba with its menu and entertainment

If you do not have any plans this weekend, Lifestyle and Travel Trends Expert, Merilee Kern, MBA, has a Foodie Find that will transport you to Cuba.

“Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar gives its guests a passport to Cuba's intriguing flavors and culture,” says Kern. “Cuba Libre's mission is to provide an escape to Havana through its exciting food, beverage and entertainment experiences that celebrate the Cuban people and their culture.”

Excitement is on the menu at Cuba Libre. Guests are guaranteed a good time with all its fanfare, but the restaurants’ name has an embedded message dedicated to the Cuban people.

“The restaurants’ name, which translate to free Cuba, signifies hope for the future of the treasured island nation,” says Kern.

At Cuba Libre, you’ll certainly experience tropical ambiance, vintage décor and upbeat Latin music that reflects Cuba. You can also partake in a curated menu by its two-time James Beard award-winning chef.

“Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot’s menu features tantalizing tastes that reflect Cuba's culinary traditions and its emerging modern cuisine,” says Kern.

