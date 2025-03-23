Cuban Pizza Takes Center Stage: Ready Dough Pizza Brings a Miami-Style Twist to a Classic Favorite

SoFlo’s food scene is both iconic and unique. And while host LaMyiah Pearlinia has explored different kinds of Latin flavor, there’s even more cultural goodness cooking in the 305—like Cuban pizza. LaMyiah set out to learn all about this tasty dish—and even how to make it herself.

Cuban pizza is one of the most popular eats in South Florida, and you haven’t really had it until you’ve had it from Ready Dough Pizza. Co-owner Jordy Figueroa stopped by to teach LaMyiah the art of crafting this Miami-style pie. “It’s called Miami style pizza because it’s the most trending pizza down here in South Florida,” said Jordy, who’s proud to be growing the Ready Dough brand.

The story of Ready Dough Pizza started over 20 years ago with Jordy and his father, a skilled baker who specialized in Cuban breads and pastries. In 2017, Jordy and his brother took their family’s passion for dough to the next level, launching Ready Dough Pizza Inc. with a mission to bring this unique Cuban-style pizza to the masses.

So what sets it apart? First, the dough is thicker, fluffier, and reminiscent of Cuban bread. The crust is pre-cooked—hence the name “Ready Dough”—making it faster and easier to prepare. After laying the dough on a plate, we added a generous scoop of tomato sauce, then layered on two types of cheese: parmesan and mozzarella, focusing especially on the borders for that signature “fried cheese” effect.

Jordy explained that Cuban pizza is meant to be folded and eaten like a taco, maximizing both the texture and flavor. And the taste? Let’s just say the Thumbs Up came out naturally after LaMyiah’s first bite!

Ready Dough’s frozen pizzas can be found in stores, and the team recently opened their first pizzeria, complete with a food truck and catering services. Their journey from home kitchen to storefront is a true Miami success story.

Whether you’re a pizza lover or a curious foodie, Ready Dough is bringing all the sabor—and you’re going to want a slice. For more information, visit their Instagram, @ReadyDoughPizza.