Culler Beauty is taking the guessing out of makeup

Posted at 4:07 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 16:07:23-04

Shopping for makeup can be hard, especially when it comes time to match your foundation to your skin tone. Something might look perfect in the bottle but is actually too light or too dark once applied. Culler Beauty is taking out all the guesswork with an amazing self-adjusting color foundation that is designed to color match your skin tone.

Culler Beauty has self-adjusting rich color beads that release more color as you apply it until you get flawless-looking skin! Culler Beauty has clinically studied peptides to visibly reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. The foundation is made with quality products here in the United States, but they aren’t expensive, they kept it affordable so everyone can see these great benefits. 

There are two shades, light and medium, and each one blends into your specific skin color. You can get 40% off the Ultimate Beauty Kit at cullerbeauty.com with the special TV offer!

