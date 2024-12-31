Customized Care for Sexual Health and Anti-Aging: An Inside Look at VidaVital Medical

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by VidaVital Medical. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Justin Pulliman, founder of VidaVital Medical, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the clinic's innovative approaches to sexual health and anti-aging. With a focus on personalized care, VidaVital Medical addresses the unique needs of both men and women, helping patients regain vitality and age gracefully.

Justin emphasized the importance of individualized care for sexual health concerns. "There’s no one-size-fits-all treatment," he explained. The clinic investigates root causes, often tied to hormonal imbalances due to aging processes like menopause and andropause. By creating custom treatment programs, VidaVital Medical helps patients rehabilitate over time, likening their approach to "physical therapy, but in a sexual way."

Hormone balancing is a cornerstone of VidaVital Medical’s offerings. Using bioidentical hormones, which the body recognizes as natural, the clinic ensures patients’ natural hormone production is not disrupted. For women, the treatments alleviate menopause symptoms like night sweats and mood swings, while for men, they address issues like fatigue, irritability, and weight gain. "We look at it from the standpoint of bringing you back to optimal health, where you were in your early 20s and 30s and living that healthy lifestyle and getting rid of those symptoms that you're having. There's no point in being able to age if you can't enjoy yourself," Justin shared, highlighting the clinic’s mission to help patients enjoy a vibrant lifestyle as they age.

VidaVital Medical focuses on internal wellness rather than cosmetic solutions. Their treatments include:



Hormone Balancing : To restore vitality and reduce age-related symptoms.

: To restore vitality and reduce age-related symptoms. Peptides and Biologics : Advanced therapies that reverse aging effects on a cellular level.

: Advanced therapies that reverse aging effects on a cellular level. Lifestyle Recommendations: Encouraging physical activity and healthy eating habits to complement treatments.

"We’re not a medical spa," Justin clarified. "We believe in anti-aging from the standpoint of inner wellness with things that can help you reverse the time of aging internally."

To explore their offerings or book an appointment, visitVitaVitalMedical.com. With locations in Coral Gables and Boca Raton, VidaVital Medical is dedicated to serving the South Florida community with cutting-edge treatments that enhance quality of life.