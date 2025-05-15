Cut the Cord Without Losing Live TV: Tablo Offers Subscription-Free Viewing

Tired of paying high cable bills or juggling streaming subscriptions? Inside South Florida welcomed Justin Hyatt to introduce viewers to Tablo, a new way to enjoy live TV subscription free.

Tablo is a DVR device that connects to a TV antenna, allowing users to watch, pause, and record live TV, including major networks and over 60 free streaming channels, all without monthly fees or contracts. Once connected to your home WiFi, Tablo delivers whole-home access, so you can stream your favorite shows not only on your TV, but also on phones, tablets, and smart devices.

Setting up Tablo is simple:



Scan the Quick Start QR code to download the app.

The app guides you to place the antenna in the best spot. No need to plug it into your TV.

Connect your antenna to the Tablo device, then connect to WiFi, and you're ready to stream.

Key Features:

Choose between the 2-tuner (watch on 2 devices) or 4-tuner model. Flexible buying options: Already have an antenna? You can purchase just the Tablo device, or opt for the all-in-one Tablo Total System.

Visit TabloTV.com to explore all the options and say goodbye to cable bills for good.