“Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out” Heats Up the Food Network with High-Stakes Sabotage and Culinary Chaos

Think you’ve seen intense kitchen competition before? Think again. The all-new nine-episode series “Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out” takes the original sabotage-fueled concept and kicks it into overdrive—turning culinary prowess into survival strategy. At the center of it all is host and celebrity chef Brian Malarkey, who recently joined Inside South Florida to dish on the wild twists, strategic gameplay, and why the show is about more than just cooking.

“Let’s just call it adaptability,” says Malarkey. “Believe it or not, there’s some practicality in this chaos.” Each episode challenges four chefs to overcome outrageous sabotages using limited ingredients or absurd tools—think cooking an entire meal with frozen produce or navigating a booby-trapped pantry.

“It's a lot of great entertainment with some education on the side,” he adds. “I saw people do things I never even thought of and there’s some real practicality to it. I’d find myself going, “Oh my gosh, that’s genius.”

One of Malarkey’s favorite moments? “When I give the chefs each $25,000 as they walk onto the set, and then I say, “Let’s just terrorize each other for a little while,” it’s wild to watch humanity just unravel.”

Ready to join the chaos? Catch new episodes of Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out Tuesdays at 9PM ET/PT on Food Network or stream live on Max. For more information, visit FoodNetwork.com.