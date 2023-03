“Gotham Knight’s star, Misha Collins, joined Inside South Florida to share how the story's portrayal differentiates from versions from times passed.

“One of the exciting opportunities about this role was delving into the backstory in a way that hasn't been done before,” says Collins. “This particular world that we're constructing is a grittier, more real, darker and more grounded version of Gotham that I think we've seen before.”

“Gotham Knights” airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on WSFL.