CWs “Recipe for Disaster” new twist on cooking

Host and Judge of “Recipe for Disaster,” Ann Pornel, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should watch the new cooking show.

“I watched chefs be inundated with disaster after disaster. It's wild. I can't wait for people to watch this show,” says Pornel. “Every single episode takes us to a different fantastical world. You see professional chefs do the thing they're best at while being slimed, launched into the air, and having hay thrown at them.”

“Recipe for Disaster” airs Saturdays at 9/8C on The CW.