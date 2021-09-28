Cyber safety for kids

As we monitor the rising depression rates in children in America, both schools and parents hope to keep their kids safe online. Here to discuss how is cyber security expert and detective, Rich Wistocki.

Rich has extensive experience as a detective and working with cyber security. Now, he vets programs to make sure they're actually able to keep kids safe. He came across Lightspeed Systems which monitors and filters out harmful things.

Lightspeed will send an alert to school staff and parents if it catches something such as violence, or drug use. Most parents assume laptops and other devices brought home from school are safe for their kids to use, but once it's off the school wifi some will allow students to access anything.

You can find out how to get this program at https://www.lightspeedsystems.com/

