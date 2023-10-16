Cybersecurity Expert Offers Safety Tips for Online Shopping

Meta Head of Security Policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, joined Inside South Florida to share tips on how to keep yourself and your devices safe while online shopping this holiday season.

“A couple of things I would recommend is that first, people research before you buy,” says Gleicher. “Review the seller’s profile along with product reviews and ratings to make sure you know what you're getting. And always use secure transaction and payment methods. Don't provide gift card details to someone you don't know and avoid transactions that require you to only pay with a gift card. If you're shopping on Facebook or Instagram, you can turn on login alerts so that you'll be notified if someone tries to access your account.”

