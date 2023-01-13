Cybersecurity resolutions to protect your 2023

As tech advances cybercrime does as well. Cisco’s Advisory Chief Information Security Officer, J. Wolfgang Goerlich, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you protect yourself in a digital world.

“Today's attacks are more targeted. It has shifted from being a random email sent to everyone to a very specific text at a certain time,” says Goerlich. “Account takeover remains the number one threat.”

Taking steps to implement added security can save you extra time and money.

“I resolve to protect accounts with long, strong and unique passwords. Password managers can help keep track of all that for us,” says Goerlich. “Multifactor authentication is useful. If anything does go wrong, I have the ability to hit a button that says, ‘No, that's not me.’”

