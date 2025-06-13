"DADVERSATIONS" WITH 3 FATHERS

In a Father's Day discussion, several fathers shared their initial emotions upon learning they were going to become parents. Most expressed a mix of terror and excitement, with worries about their ability to provide for and raise a child. One father reflected on the introspection he underwent to address his shortcomings in order to be the best parent he could be, while another described the experience as both a surprise and a blessing. As they prepared for their babies, they acknowledged that despite planning, their expectations evolved once the child arrived, with each father facing unique challenges in parenting.

The fathers discussed the transformations in their lives following the birth of their children, highlighting the responsibilities that come with full-time parenting. One father transitioned from a part-time role to taking on full responsibilities, finding joy in this shift. They all noted the sacrifices inherent in parenthood, often overlooked by society, as they navigate various challenges. Ultimately, the fathers agreed that the rewards of parenting, such as the affection from their children and the joy of nurturing a mini-version of themselves, make the effort worthwhile, underscoring the universal experiences and emotional connections that come with fatherhood.