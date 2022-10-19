Dance for the Latin culture and community at Baila Pompano Beach

Baila Pompano Beach is October 21st, 2022, at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Dance Instructor and Owner of Poppin' Events, Alex Bezianis, joined Inside South Florida to share why Baila Pompano Beach is an event that you don’t want to miss.

“Baila Pompano Beach came out of an event that we did the year before called Sabado de Salsa. I was recommended to one of the administrators in Pompano and was asked to do a salsa event,” says Bezianis. “At the time, I owned one of the largest salsa schools in South Florida. I got a band, and we just came together and did some really cool things for the Latin community and Pompano.”

The entire community and dancers of all levels are invited.

“You can be a total beginner with two left feet to an ultimate salsa or bachata dancer and you're welcomed,” says Bezianis. “I'll be teaching a salsa class and a basic bachata class, and you'll be able to build on those skills as the evening goes along.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.