Dangers of Designer Drugs with Zinnia Health

Zinnia Health, Dr. David Yu, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the concerning rise in the use of substances known as "zombie drugs." Notably, drugs like Tranq are referred to as such due to their profoundly sedative or psychoactive nature, inducing effects that mimic zombie-like behavior, among other negative effects.

“You need to get into treatment, you need to detox off of the primary substance, which is primarily the fentanyl,” says Dr. Yu. “And you need to know that with adulterants like Tranq, like Xylazine, there are some additional dangers that they pose, not only in the short term, in the overdose state, like we were talking about, but you know that there appear to be some long-term side effects of this Tranq that are pretty frightening.”

