Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Dangers of elevated lipoprotein(a) disease

Posted at 8:02 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 20:02:59-04

The Family Heart Foundation’s Founder and CEO, Katherine Wilemon, and Preventive Cardiologist, Dr. Seth Baum, joined Inside South Florida to share the effects of a cardiovascular disease called high Lipoprotein(a).

“I inherited two genetic conditions that caused my early cardiovascular disease. One of them is elevated lipoprotein(a),” says Wilemon. “It causes plaque formation, inflammation and clotting. It can lead to heart attacks and strokes,” says Baum.

For more information, visit FamilyHeart.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Family Heart Foundation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com