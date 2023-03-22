Dangers of elevated lipoprotein(a) disease

The Family Heart Foundation’s Founder and CEO, Katherine Wilemon, and Preventive Cardiologist, Dr. Seth Baum, joined Inside South Florida to share the effects of a cardiovascular disease called high Lipoprotein(a).

“I inherited two genetic conditions that caused my early cardiovascular disease. One of them is elevated lipoprotein(a),” says Wilemon. “It causes plaque formation, inflammation and clotting. It can lead to heart attacks and strokes,” says Baum.

