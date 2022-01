You may remember Danica McKellar from "The Wonder Years" but now she has a new movie out about the most wonderful time of the year. Here to talk about "Winter Palace" which you can enjoy on GAC Family is actress and best selling author Danica McKellar.

In the film, Danica plays a novelist with a terrible case of writer's block. She's given the chance to finish her book at an empty winter chateau, but she's surprised when the property owner, a prince, decides to stay as well.