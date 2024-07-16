Dash Offers Unbeatable Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Limor Media and Dash. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials, now is the perfect time. Dash is offering incredible deals for Amazon Prime Day, extending them until July 24. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joined Inside South Florida to show how you can take advantage of these offers through Amazon.

Dash Nonstick Tasty Crisp Ceramic Air Fryer

First up is the Dash Nonstick Tasty Crisp Ceramic Air Fryer, now just $44, down from $59.99—its lowest price ever. Utilizing air crisp technology, it cooks food with 360 degrees of hot air instead of oil, cutting down on fat by up to 75% compared to traditional frying methods.

Dash Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Next, coffee lovers can rejoice with the Dash Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, now only $99, originally $119.99. Also at its lowest price point ever, this appliance uses vacuum press technology to brew mild, regular, or bold coffee styles in as little as nine minutes.

Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker Machine

For those with a sweet tooth, the Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker Machine is a must-have. This exclusive-to-Amazon bundle is just $23.99, down from $39.99. You can create delicious ice cream, gelato, sorbet, and even non-dairy treats with ease.

Zakarian by Dash 10-Piece Nonstick Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Finally, for those who love to cook, the Zakarian by Dash 10-Piece Nonstick Stainless Steel Cookware Set is priced at $199.99, originally $269.99. Created with Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, this set helps you make restaurant-quality meals at home. It includes three saucepans, one sauté pan, and one fry pan, all designed for easy stacking. The built-in straining lids make draining hassle-free.

Dash offers a wide range of kitchen essentials designed to make food preparation easier and your time in the kitchen more enjoyable. Don't miss out on these exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals available until July 24. Visit amazon.com to shop now.